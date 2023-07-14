Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week July 3-7. The report includes critical items history.
Elizabeth’s Cocina Mexicana & Bar LLC, 616 Hwy 31 Suite B, Athens- 77
• Flies throughout
• No chemical test strips
• Upon return, chlorine and quat strips available
• Beans, chicken, eggs, beef 47-51 degrees
• Upon return, beef, chicken, pico, beans 36-41 degrees
• Several food items held past the 7 day hold limit
Catfish Cabin II, 906 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 90
• Ice machine with pink/white/black residue
• Upon return, ice machine cleaned- abated
McDonald’s- Madison, 11178 County Line Road, Madison- 90
• Build up present inside soda nozzles- cleaned during inspection- abated
Golden Phoenix Inc., 516 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 91
• Dish machine 0ppm chlorine
Market Jiffy Mart Inc., 1202 West Market Street, Athens- 91
Twice Daily/White Bison #3114, 1721 TriGreen Drive, Athens- 92
• Presence of flies and gnats throughout the establishment
Lawlers Barbecue #3, 1506 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 93
• No paper towels or drying devices in restrooms- replaced
Tacos On the Go, 1316 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 93
• Rice held in refrigeration at 55 degrees and raw chicken held at 54 degrees
• Upon return, lettuce held at 40 degrees in refrigeration- abated
Elevate, Clem Enterprises LLC, 27669 Capshaw Road, Harvest- 95
• Restroom hand sink missing paper towels/drying device- replaced. Kitchen hand sink filled with equipment- correct and abated
Marco’s Pizza, 11156 County Line Road S, Madison- 95
Taco Bell, 1112 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 96
Cash & Jacks, 1406 Lindsay Lane, Athens- 96
Pizza Hut, 259 French Farms Blvd, Athens- 96
Suzanne’s Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest Street, Athens- 97
Athens Food Mart, 14035 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 98
Athens Nutrition, 1001 Hwy 72, Athens- 99
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1203, 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
Red X Fitness, 10878 County Line Road, Madison- 99
Tanner Senior Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens- 100
