Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week July 31-August 4. The report includes critical items history.
McDonald’s, 103 US Hwy 31 N., Athens- 89
• Use time for cold holding items, with several food items held past four hours
Shiv KTR, LLC (Exxon), 1510 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 90
• No paper towels at two hand sinks- paper towels provided by management
Sportsman’s Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens- 91
• Establishment unable to provide chemical test strips
Zaxby’s, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 91
• Several fry baskets with broken wires. Metal cambros in clean storage with grease/food residue. Knives with chipped blades.
Jiffy Food Store, 716 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 91
Logan’s Roadhouse II, 16132 Athens Limestone, Athens- 91
• Left side of reach in cooler with butter, sour cream, and various dressings at 49 degrees
Krystal, 1412 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 92
Hometown Grocery, 608 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92
• Spray chemicals stored with customer food for sale
Quality Inn, 1488 Thrasher Blvd., Athens- 92
• Live roaches found in the kitchen area
Tienda Mexicana La Bonita, 19535 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 93
• Presence of gnats throughout the prep area
Whataburger, 1327 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 93
• The hand sinks in both restrooms had a hot water temperature of 81-86 degrees
Christo’s Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 94
Bojangles, 1316 US Hwy 72, Athens- 94
• Damaged grease skimmer, metal cambros in clean storage with food debris- replaced and rewashed
Jay Meldi, Inc. (B&S Grocery), 21171 Elkton Road, Athens- 95
Las Trojas Mex Restaurant, 22051 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95
Mozza Pizza Buffet, LLC, 202 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 95
The Rustic Bucket Diner, 28730 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 95
Limestone Legends Billiards, 111 South Marion Street, Athens- 96
The Sweetest Things Tea Room, 216 W. Market Street, Athens- 96
Firehouse Subs, 935 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97
Hi Plane Coffee, 101 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 97
Taqueria El Cazador #5 (mobile food commissary), 30030 US Hwy 72, Madison- 98
Alabama Nutrition, 307 W. Lee Street, Athens- 99
Taqueria El Cazador #5 (mobile food service), 30030 US Hwy 72, Madison- 99
Sander’s Street Station, 700 W. Market Street, Athens- 100
Athens Activity Center, 912 W. Pryor Street, Athens- 100
