Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week July 31-August 4. The report includes critical items history.

McDonald’s, 103 US Hwy 31 N., Athens- 89

• Use time for cold holding items, with several food items held past four hours

Shiv KTR, LLC (Exxon), 1510 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 90

• No paper towels at two hand sinks- paper towels provided by management

Sportsman’s Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens- 91

• Establishment unable to provide chemical test strips

Zaxby’s, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 91

• Several fry baskets with broken wires. Metal cambros in clean storage with grease/food residue. Knives with chipped blades.

Jiffy Food Store, 716 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 91

Logan’s Roadhouse II, 16132 Athens Limestone, Athens- 91

• Left side of reach in cooler with butter, sour cream, and various dressings at 49 degrees

Krystal, 1412 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 92

Hometown Grocery, 608 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92

• Spray chemicals stored with customer food for sale

Quality Inn, 1488 Thrasher Blvd., Athens- 92

• Live roaches found in the kitchen area

Tienda Mexicana La Bonita, 19535 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 93

• Presence of gnats throughout the prep area

Whataburger, 1327 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 93

• The hand sinks in both restrooms had a hot water temperature of 81-86 degrees

Christo’s Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 94

Bojangles, 1316 US Hwy 72, Athens- 94

• Damaged grease skimmer, metal cambros in clean storage with food debris- replaced and rewashed

Jay Meldi, Inc. (B&S Grocery), 21171 Elkton Road, Athens- 95

Las Trojas Mex Restaurant, 22051 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95

Mozza Pizza Buffet, LLC, 202 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 95

The Rustic Bucket Diner, 28730 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 95

Limestone Legends Billiards, 111 South Marion Street, Athens- 96

The Sweetest Things Tea Room, 216 W. Market Street, Athens- 96

Firehouse Subs, 935 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97

Hi Plane Coffee, 101 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 97

Taqueria El Cazador #5 (mobile food commissary), 30030 US Hwy 72, Madison- 98

Alabama Nutrition, 307 W. Lee Street, Athens- 99

Taqueria El Cazador #5 (mobile food service), 30030 US Hwy 72, Madison- 99

Sander’s Street Station, 700 W. Market Street, Athens- 100

Athens Activity Center, 912 W. Pryor Street, Athens- 100

