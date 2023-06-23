Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 12-16. The report includes critical items history.
• Lucia’s Cocina Mexicana- Athens, 208 West Market Street, Athens- 91
• several damaged and torn spatulas and plates with food debris in clean storage- removed by management
• K-May Donuts, 1102 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 92
• Times used for kolaches but no time being kept
• Upon return, time being kept
• Sprint Mart #2301, 6744 Swancott Road, Madison- 93
• Ice dispenser with orange and pink residue- cleaned on site
• Sabor Latino Taqueria- Hwy 31, 100 block US Hwy 31, Athens- 93
• Steak-Out, 1106 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 93
• The Village Pizza of Athens, 222 W. Market Street, Athens- 94
• Best Mart, 25510 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 94
• Greenbrier Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Road, Madison- 94
• La Flor de Michoacan, 659 US Hwy 72, Athens- 94
• Every sink in establishment at 88 degrees
• Plumber arrived during inspection, water up to 110 degrees
• Dominos-Athens, 119 US Hwy 31, Athens- 94
• No soap at restroom hand sink- replaced
• Captain D’s/Trident Holdings, 102 US Hwy 31, Athens- 95
• Dubs Burgers, 402 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 97
• TAB’s Market, 15690 East Limestone Road, Athens, 98
