Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 19-23. The report includes critical items history.
Quality Inn, 1488 Thrasher Blvd, Athens- 87
• 0 ppm chlorine and less than 6.8 pH reading for the pool. Closure notice issued. No pool records available for May-October 2022
• Upon return, records maintained and pool has a chlorine reading of 3 ppm and pH read 7.2 (abated)
Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 1100 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 90
• Chipped and broken knives, cracked and broken plastic scoops- removed
Subway, 25025 One Aviation Way, Madison- 93
• Build up present inside tea nozzle- corrected during inspection (abated)
1805 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 95
D&L Seafood & Grill, LLC, 229 French Farms Blvd, Athens- 95
Applebees, 1331 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 96
B&K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens- 96
Geezburger, 13951 Shaw Road, Athens- 96
Nutrition on the Square, 209 W. Washington Street, Athens- 98
Kid’s Journey Child Development, 1105 Annie Ruth Jamar Street, Athens- 98
Prime Time Basketball Academy, 27881 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 98
Walmart #661 (Bakery), 1011 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
Walmart #661 (Deli), 1011 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
Lynn’s Cakes, 23773 Wooley Springs Road, Athens- 99
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.