The Perfect Hamburger

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 19-23. The report includes critical items history.

Quality Inn, 1488 Thrasher Blvd, Athens- 87

• 0 ppm chlorine and less than 6.8 pH reading for the pool. Closure notice issued. No pool records available for May-October 2022

• Upon return, records maintained and pool has a chlorine reading of 3 ppm and pH read 7.2 (abated)

Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 1100 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 90

• Chipped and broken knives, cracked and broken plastic scoops- removed

Subway, 25025 One Aviation Way, Madison- 93

• Build up present inside tea nozzle- corrected during inspection (abated)

1805 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 95

D&L Seafood & Grill, LLC, 229 French Farms Blvd, Athens- 95

Applebees, 1331 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 96

B&K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens- 96

Geezburger, 13951 Shaw Road, Athens- 96

Nutrition on the Square, 209 W. Washington Street, Athens- 98

Kid’s Journey Child Development, 1105 Annie Ruth Jamar Street, Athens- 98

Prime Time Basketball Academy, 27881 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 98

Walmart #661 (Bakery), 1011 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98

Walmart #661 (Deli), 1011 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98

Lynn’s Cakes, 23773 Wooley Springs Road, Athens- 99

