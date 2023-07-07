Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 26-30. The report includes critical items history.
Raceway #67- 1523 US Hwy 72 E, Athens, 89
• Quaternary sanitizer bags stored over bags of flour and seasoning- corrected by management.
• Employee touched unsanitary surfaces- garbage can, dirty cleaning clothes, dirty dishes- and handled food without washing hands or changing gloves- management addressed.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen- 550 US Hwy 72 W, Athens, 91
• Broken grease skimmer and spatula. Several utensils in clean storage with food debris- rewashed and replaced.
Mapco Express #5212- 28890 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, 92
• Paper towels missing from the kitchen sink.
Ramona J’s Restaurant- 1212 US Hwy 31, Athens, 97
Valentina’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar LLC- 25951 Huntsville Brownsferry, Madison, 98
Happi Pappi Partner- 222 W. Market Street, Athens, 98
Wildcat Nutrition- 28881 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, 98
AFC Sushi @ Publix- 165 Us Hwy 31 N, Athens- 99
Chipotle Mexican Grill #3804- 1289 US Hwy 72 E, Athens, 99
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Produce)- 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens, 99
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.