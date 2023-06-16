Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 6-9. The report includes critical items history.
Lucia’s Cocina Mexicana - Madison, 12090 Suite H County Line Road, Madison- 91
• Items in reach in cooler at 48-55 degrees: bacon, sour cream, guac with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, pico, cheese, salsa- al items discarded
• Upon return, All foods in range of 36-41 degrees
• Complete lack of hot water at establishment. Max temp achieved at any potable source was 77 degrees. Repair was already underway during inspection. By time of departure from inspection, water heater was repaired and water reached 110 degrees- abated
Wendy’s Madison, 11300 County Line Road, Madison- 94
Madison Social, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 99
Sylvia’s catering Mobile Unit, 18676 Wells Road, Athens- 99
Sylvia’s Catering, 18676 Wells Road, Athens- 100
