Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week March 13-17. The report includes critical items history.
• Sabor Latino Taqueria- Hwy 31, 100 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 86
• Sanitizer being used for dishes at 0ppm chlorine
• Upon return, sanitizer at 50ppm- abated
• Pvr Uc dba George’s Country Store, 14959 New Cut Road, Athens- 90
• No sick policy or vomit and diarrhea clean-up policies- provided
• Raceway #6712 (Lal Maharaja Inc), 1523 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 93
• Multiple items held over 24 hours with no dates: shredded lettuce, various cooked meats, vegetables
• Taco Bell #030271, 1112 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 93
• Fry baskets with broken wires- management showed where new ones have been ordered
• Tab’s Market #2, 27490 Capshaw Road, Athens- 96
• Lawlers Barbecue #3, 1506 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 96
• Heritage Food Mart, 25020 Thach Road, Elkmont- 97
• Yesterdays Event Center, 15631 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 98
• Brookhill Elementary School, 320 Brookhill Drive, Athens- 98
• Julian Newman Elementary, 517 Julian Newman Drive, Athens- 98
• Sleep Inn, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens- 98
