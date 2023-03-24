Hearty Taco Chili

 

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week March 13-17. The report includes critical items history.

• Sabor Latino Taqueria- Hwy 31, 100 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 86

• Sanitizer being used for dishes at 0ppm chlorine

• Upon return, sanitizer at 50ppm- abated

• Pvr Uc dba George’s Country Store, 14959 New Cut Road, Athens- 90

• No sick policy or vomit and diarrhea clean-up policies- provided

• Raceway #6712 (Lal Maharaja Inc), 1523 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 93

• Multiple items held over 24 hours with no dates: shredded lettuce, various cooked meats, vegetables

• Taco Bell #030271, 1112 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 93

• Fry baskets with broken wires- management showed where new ones have been ordered

• Tab’s Market #2, 27490 Capshaw Road, Athens- 96

• Lawlers Barbecue #3, 1506 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 96

• Heritage Food Mart, 25020 Thach Road, Elkmont- 97

• Yesterdays Event Center, 15631 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 98

• Brookhill Elementary School, 320 Brookhill Drive, Athens- 98

• Julian Newman Elementary, 517 Julian Newman Drive, Athens- 98

• Sleep Inn, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens- 98

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you