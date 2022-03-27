Limestone County Weekly Food/Lodging Establishment Ratings March 14-18:

• Goodland Pour House LLC, 12110 County Line Road, Madison, food service establishment, 80

• Logan’s Roadhouse, 16132 Athens-Limestone, Athens, food service establishment, 84

• Cork & Crust Pizzeria, 12120 County Line Road, Madison, food service establishment, 86

• Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant, 19230 East Limestone Road, mobile food service, 88

• Whitt’s Barbecue #1, 1397 Elm Street, food service establishment, 89

• Ramona J’s Restaurant, 1212 Hwy 31, Athens, food service establishment, 91

• Burger King # 13277, 1600 Hwy 72 East, Athens, food service establishment, 91

• Applebee’s, 1331 Hwy 72, Athens, food service establishment, 92

• IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone, Athens, food service establishment, 92

• D&L Seafood & Grill, LLC, 229 French Farms Blvd., Athens, food service establishment, 92 • INEZ’s Soul Food, 616 Hwy 31 Suite B, Athens, food service establish-

ment, 93
• Chick-Fil-A, 1291 Hwy 72 East, Athens, food service establishment, 93

• Grounded Coffee, 12120 Suite C County Line Road, Madison, food service establishment, 94

• Piney Chapel Elementary School, 20835 Elkton Road, Athens, school lunchroom-public, 98

• Sleep Inn-CB, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens, limited food, 99

