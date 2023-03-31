Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week March 20-24. The report includes critical items history.
Raceway #6712, 1523 Hwy 72 E, Athens, no score listed
• Eggs, tamales, lunch meats in walk-in cooler 46-48 degrees
• Upon first return, food items still reading at 46 degrees- advised they had just had a truck, will return tomorrow
• Upon second return, repairman scheduled
• Upon final return, Eggs, sour cream, chicken at 46 degrees- NOIS issued
Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 South Jefferson Street, Athens- 82
• No one with a valid manager’s course present during cat 3 operations- no person in charge. Kitchen manager arrived before end of inspection
• Several items held over 24 hours without dates- rice, beans, prepped vegetables- corrected by management
Steak-Out, 1106 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 86
• Front hand sink with water turned off, when turned on by employee it had insufficient pressure
• Salads held over 24 hours without dates
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 550 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 88
• Brown/off-white residue in ice machine- white build-up in water nozzles
• Upon return, ice machine and nozzles cleaned (abated)
Golden Phoenix, 516 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 88
• All hand sinks with capacity issues- rise to 100 degrees before rapidly falling to 60-70 degrees
SHH Limestone Cafe, 10832 Shaw Road, Athens- 91
• Chopped lettuce held at 58 degrees and tomatoes held at 48 degrees
• Upon return, chopped lettuce held at 38 degrees, tomatoes held at 40 degrees (abated)
Catfish Cabin II, 906 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 91
• Ice machine with black residue- cleaned during inspection
Chipotle Mexican Grill #3084, 1289 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 94
• Middle hand sink by cooking station/area at 85 degrees and with insufficient pressure
Cash & Jacks, 1406 Lindsey Lane, Athens- 94
• Establishment unable to provide food service employee sick policy are reported agreement
Wendy’s Madison, 11300 County Line Road, Madison- 94
• No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food safety manager certification or proof of enrollment in approved course
Sonic Drive-in- Madison, 11396 County Line Road, Madison- 95
• Two hand sinks missing paper towels/drying devices- corrected during inspection (abated)
306 BBQ- Athens- 23101 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 95
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 121 Kelli Drive, Athens- 96
Athens Food Mart, 14035 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 96
Pizza Hut #4409, 259 French Farms Blvd, Athens- 96
Jay Dharati Inc, 24999 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 97
Clements High School, 7730 Hwy 72, Athens- 97
Tanner Nutrition, 11940 US Hwy 31, Tanner, 97
The Village Pizza of Limestone County, 15728 East Limestone Road, Athens- 97
Athens Intermediate School, 1916 US Hwy 72, Athens- 98
Golden Eagle Nutrition, 616 Hwy 31 South, Athens, 98
Little Caesars, 10878 County Line Road, Madison- 99
Jon Smith Subs, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 99
Chick-Fil-A at Amazon Fulfillment Center, 7817 Greenbrier Road, Madison- 100
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.