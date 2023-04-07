Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week March 27-31. The report includes critical items history.
Market Jiff Mart Inc., 1202 West Market Street, Athens- 88
• No one present with a manager’s found safety course during category 3 operations. Unauthorized personnel in the kitchen
Burrito Express, 220 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 90
• Damaged cutting boards and glasses in clean storage with food debris- removed and rewashed
Burger King #4272, 1111 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 90
• Pink and black residue in ice machine- white residue around soda nozzles
• Upon return, ice machine clean, soda nozzles still unclean but were cleaned by management during follow-up (abated)
Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 90
• Several ready-to-eat items held more than 24 hours. The items were dated correctly.
Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens- 91
• Several cooked meats held over 24 hours without dates- disposed of product
New China of Athens Inc., 645 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 92
• Cut vegetables held over 24 hours without dates- properly dated by management
Brentwood Market-Sai Chevron, 25977 Huntsville Brownsferry, Madison- 93
• Chicken wings and potato wedges 119-123 degrees. Clain time but have no time sheets
• La Perla De Oriente Restaurant, 305 W. Lee, Athens- 93
• Chopped tomatoes, cheese, and cooked rice held more than 24 hours without a date. Items were dated.
McDonalds- Madison, 11178 County Line Road, Madison- 94
Hardee’s #1332, 1110 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 94
Touchdown Wings, 935 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 94
Wendy’s Athens, 1603 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 95
YKTA Cafeteria, 9000 Greenbrier Pkwy, Huntsville- 95
• Housemade items (ranch, beef stew, and chili) held in refrigeration greater than 24 hours not date marked. Items dated (abated)
AMS Retailers LLC DBA Ankr Food, 1517 North Jefferson Street, Athens- 95
Twice Daily/White Bison #3103, 22048 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97
Hometown Market Athens 2 (Deli), 100 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 97
Hometown Market Athens 2 (Meat), 100 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 97
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill- Madison, 11128 County Line Road, Madison- 98
Hometown Market Athens 2 (Bakery), 100 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 98
Motter Fried Pies, 28215 Veto Road, Elkmont- 98
Polaris- Corporate Dining Concepts, 7049 Greenbrier Pkwy NW, Madison- 99
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1790, 165 US Highway 31 N, Athens- 99
Days Inn- CB, 1322 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 99
Vintage Lane, 29940 Hwy 251, Ardmore- 100
