Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week March 6-10. The report includes critical items history.
• Jiffy Food Store, 716 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 85
• Multiple prepared food items held over 24 hours without dates, or past their discard dates
• No one present with manager’s course until partway through inspection. No vomit and diarrhea policy available.
• Mozza Pizza LLC, 202 S. Jefferson St., Athens- 90
• Dish machine uses chlorine sanitizer, no chlorine test strips available.
• Several food products- chicken, marinara- held over 24 hours without any dates.
• Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas)- 1100 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 92
• No paper towels at food prep hand sink. No toilet paper in restroom.
• La Morelense LLC, 1102 Hwy 72 Suite A, Athens- 92
• Chicken held at 57 degrees, cream at room temperature
• Upon return, chicken, pork 38-40 degrees- abated
• Kid’s Journey Child Development, 1105 Annie Ruth Jamar St., Athens- 94
• Walmart #661 (Bakery), 1011 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 94
• No water at front hand sink
• Suzanne’s Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest St., Athens- 95
• Tighten Up Records LLC, 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens- 96
• Canebrake Club LLC, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens- 98
• Taqueria El Cazador #5 (commissary), 30030 Hwy 72 W, Madison- 98
• Walmart #661 (Deli), 1011 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
• Sleep Inn- CB, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens- 99
• Taqueria El Cazador #5 (mobile), 30030 Hwy 72 W, Madison- 99
• Fairfield Inn and Suites, 21282 Athens Limestone, Athens- 100
• Blue Springs Elementary School, 16787 Hardy Road, Athens- 100
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.