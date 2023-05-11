168439256
Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week May 1-5. The report includes critical items history.

Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont- 87

• 5/1/23-presence of sewage in the rear of restaurant

• 5/4/23-presence of sewage- NOIS issued

Logan’s Roadhouse II, LLC, 16132 Athens Limestone Blvd., Athens- 91

• 5/5/23- steak, salmon, chicken 47-50 degrees

• 5/8/23- repairman scheduled for within the next 24 hours, will revisit

Mozza Pizza Buffet, LLC, 202 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92

• 5/4/23- dish machine in use with sanitizer at 25ppm chlorine; manufacturer calls for 100-200ppm

Dollar General, 20150 AL Hwy 127, Athens- 95

Piggly Wiggly, 25460 Hwy 127, Elkmont- 95

Bishops Pub & Grill, 12060 County Line Road, Madison- 95

The Store at Lockes Crossroads Inc., 20420 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont- 97

Poplar Point Lakeside RV Park, 10255 Poplar Point Road, Athens- 98

