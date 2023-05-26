chili cheese fries


Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week May 15-19. The report includes critical items history.

• Jiffy Food Store- 716 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 75

• Hot water turned off at hand sink and ware washing. No soap in women’s restroom.

• Grease skimmer with multiple broken wires- removed

• Items throughout either held over 24 hours without dates or held over 7 days.

• Items in walk-in cooler: chicken, fish, rice, tinga at 48-58 degrees

• Upon return, salsa, beef, bologna 46-48 degrees- NOIS issued

• Jacks #220- 307 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 82

• Grease observed spilling from the barrel onto the surrounding areas and the parking lot.

• Upon return, grease cleaned up outside- abated

• Black substance found in the ice machine and inside of the soda nozzles.

• Upon return, No black substance found in the ice machine and soda nozzles.

• El Azteca Supermercado- 1316-A N. Jefferson Street- 84

• Unlabeled spray bottle found in the kitchen area with customer food. The bottle was labeled and stored correctly.

• The use of the hand sink blocked by two bowls. The bowls were removed.

• Sui Guru 3 Inc. (Chevron)- 6725 Swancott Road, Madison- 90

• Pizza and cooked wings in warmer at 109-115 degrees- items discarded

• Upon return, all items now above 135 degrees- abated

• Oakdale Food Mart (Riya, Inc.)- 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 92

• Black and white residue in slushie nozzles

• Copeland Food Mart- 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens- 93

• In front reach in cooler: raw chorizo, cooked beef, sausage x 2, pepperoni, and cooked potatoes at 52-56 degrees- items discarded

• Upon return, all temps now less than 41 degrees- abated

• Waffle House Unit #2425- 381 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 93

• 10+ containers of pancake batter held over 24 hours without dates

• Patton Athens OPCO LLC- 22099 US Highway 72, Athens- 93

• Multiple date marked foods held past discard dates- chicken, lettuce, house made sauces.

• Sweet Thymes- 407 N. Clinton Street, Athens- 93

• Establishment performing non-continuous with chicken held at 54 degrees. The establishment will not do non-continuous cooking.

• James’s Food Mart- 5980 Hwy 31 N., Tanner- 95

• McDonald Playcare Inc.- 14484 Bledsoe Road, Athens- 95

• Uncle Bud’s Mini Mart- 20024 Hwy 72 West, Athens- 95

• Burchel’s KFC Inc.- 205 Hwy 72 West, Athens- 96

• Ramona J’s Restaurant LLC- 22728 Pepper Road, Athens- 96

• Panda Express #3349- 22090 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97

• Starbucks Coffee Company #10248- 1286 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97

• Marco Pizza-Athens- 22099 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 97

• Wildwood Deli- 113 West Market Street, Athens- 97

• Whitt’s Barbecue 1-A, Inc.- 525 S. Marion Street, Athens- 97

• Kam’s Food Mart- 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 98

• 360 Fitness- 22454 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

• Publix Alabama #1203 (Bakery)- 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

• Publix Alabama #1203 (Deli)- 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

• Publix Alabama #1203 (Meat)- 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 100

• Publix Alabama #1203 (Seafood)- 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 100

