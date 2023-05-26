Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week May 15-19. The report includes critical items history.
• Jiffy Food Store- 716 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 75
• Hot water turned off at hand sink and ware washing. No soap in women’s restroom.
• Grease skimmer with multiple broken wires- removed
• Items throughout either held over 24 hours without dates or held over 7 days.
• Items in walk-in cooler: chicken, fish, rice, tinga at 48-58 degrees
• Upon return, salsa, beef, bologna 46-48 degrees- NOIS issued
• Jacks #220- 307 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 82
• Grease observed spilling from the barrel onto the surrounding areas and the parking lot.
• Upon return, grease cleaned up outside- abated
• Black substance found in the ice machine and inside of the soda nozzles.
• Upon return, No black substance found in the ice machine and soda nozzles.
• El Azteca Supermercado- 1316-A N. Jefferson Street- 84
• Unlabeled spray bottle found in the kitchen area with customer food. The bottle was labeled and stored correctly.
• The use of the hand sink blocked by two bowls. The bowls were removed.
• Sui Guru 3 Inc. (Chevron)- 6725 Swancott Road, Madison- 90
• Pizza and cooked wings in warmer at 109-115 degrees- items discarded
• Upon return, all items now above 135 degrees- abated
• Oakdale Food Mart (Riya, Inc.)- 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 92
• Black and white residue in slushie nozzles
• Copeland Food Mart- 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens- 93
• In front reach in cooler: raw chorizo, cooked beef, sausage x 2, pepperoni, and cooked potatoes at 52-56 degrees- items discarded
• Upon return, all temps now less than 41 degrees- abated
• Waffle House Unit #2425- 381 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 93
• 10+ containers of pancake batter held over 24 hours without dates
• Patton Athens OPCO LLC- 22099 US Highway 72, Athens- 93
• Multiple date marked foods held past discard dates- chicken, lettuce, house made sauces.
• Sweet Thymes- 407 N. Clinton Street, Athens- 93
• Establishment performing non-continuous with chicken held at 54 degrees. The establishment will not do non-continuous cooking.
• James’s Food Mart- 5980 Hwy 31 N., Tanner- 95
• McDonald Playcare Inc.- 14484 Bledsoe Road, Athens- 95
• Uncle Bud’s Mini Mart- 20024 Hwy 72 West, Athens- 95
• Burchel’s KFC Inc.- 205 Hwy 72 West, Athens- 96
• Ramona J’s Restaurant LLC- 22728 Pepper Road, Athens- 96
• Panda Express #3349- 22090 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97
• Starbucks Coffee Company #10248- 1286 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97
• Marco Pizza-Athens- 22099 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 97
• Wildwood Deli- 113 West Market Street, Athens- 97
• Whitt’s Barbecue 1-A, Inc.- 525 S. Marion Street, Athens- 97
• Kam’s Food Mart- 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 98
• 360 Fitness- 22454 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
• Publix Alabama #1203 (Bakery)- 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
• Publix Alabama #1203 (Deli)- 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
• Publix Alabama #1203 (Meat)- 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 100
• Publix Alabama #1203 (Seafood)- 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 100
