Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week May 29- June 2. The report includes critical items history.

Mac’s Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 South Jefferson Street, Athens- 80

• Spray bottles without labels- corrected by management

• Chicken, potato skins, either incorrectly dates or multiple different prep dates of food mixed without dates

• Walk-in cooler at 55 degrees. Cheese, pulled pork, ground beef, steaks, green beans 48-53 degrees. All discarded by employees.

• Upon return, beef, steaks, chick, gravy at 38-41 degrees

Momma D’s, 25501 Elkton Road, Elkmont- 91

• Containers of food with black substance on them- the containers were discarded

Lucy’s Grill Mexican Restaurant, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens- 91

Roosters Fingers & Fries, 125 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 91

• Shrimp and fish at 46-59 degrees

IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone, Athens- 92

• items throughout with incorrect dates or held past discard dates: ham, cut onions and chives, and batter- corrected by management

Cork & Crust Pizzeria, 12120 County Line Road, Madison- 93

• TCS food items in make table cooler at 50-60 degrees: American cheese, alfredo sauce, smoked sausage, ground sausage- items discarded

• Upon return, all items now less that or at 41 degrees- abated

Lucy’s BARge, 6124 Bay Village, Athens- 93

• No one present with the manager’s food safety course

Sakura Japanese Steak House, 12090 County Line Road, Madison- 95

China Dragon 98 Inc., 100 Hwy 31 #B, Athens- 96

Bethel Grocery, 27972 Bethel Road, Elkmont- 96

Loving Arms Child Development Center, 22685 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 98

Mia’s Cafe, 30000 block US Hwy 72 NW, Madison- 98

McDonalds Ardmore, 26862 Main Street, Ardmore- 98

Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 99

