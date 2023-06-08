Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week May 29- June 2. The report includes critical items history.
Mac’s Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 South Jefferson Street, Athens- 80
• Spray bottles without labels- corrected by management
• Chicken, potato skins, either incorrectly dates or multiple different prep dates of food mixed without dates
• Walk-in cooler at 55 degrees. Cheese, pulled pork, ground beef, steaks, green beans 48-53 degrees. All discarded by employees.
• Upon return, beef, steaks, chick, gravy at 38-41 degrees
Momma D’s, 25501 Elkton Road, Elkmont- 91
• Containers of food with black substance on them- the containers were discarded
Lucy’s Grill Mexican Restaurant, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens- 91
Roosters Fingers & Fries, 125 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 91
• Shrimp and fish at 46-59 degrees
IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone, Athens- 92
• items throughout with incorrect dates or held past discard dates: ham, cut onions and chives, and batter- corrected by management
Cork & Crust Pizzeria, 12120 County Line Road, Madison- 93
• TCS food items in make table cooler at 50-60 degrees: American cheese, alfredo sauce, smoked sausage, ground sausage- items discarded
• Upon return, all items now less that or at 41 degrees- abated
Lucy’s BARge, 6124 Bay Village, Athens- 93
• No one present with the manager’s food safety course
Sakura Japanese Steak House, 12090 County Line Road, Madison- 95
China Dragon 98 Inc., 100 Hwy 31 #B, Athens- 96
Bethel Grocery, 27972 Bethel Road, Elkmont- 96
Loving Arms Child Development Center, 22685 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 98
Mia’s Cafe, 30000 block US Hwy 72 NW, Madison- 98
McDonalds Ardmore, 26862 Main Street, Ardmore- 98
Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 99
