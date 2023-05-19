Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week May 8-12. The report includes critical items history.
• Tacos on the Go, 1316 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- no score reported
• Presence of live roaches in the kitchen area
• Hand soap unavailable in the men’s restroom
• Sai Shani Inc. (Chevron), 1514 E. Elm Street, Athens- 84
• Ice machine and soda nozzles have black residue in it.
• Upon return, the soda nozzles and ice machine were cleaned- abated
• Milk and creamer held at 58 degrees
• Upon return, no milk products found in the reach in. Items were relocated to a different cooler- abated
• McDonald’s- 31 N, 103 Hwy 31 N., Athens- 87
• Soda nozzles in lobby with brown residue, ice machine with spots of black residue
• Upon return, nozzles and ice machine clean- abated
• Three + fry baskets with broken wires- removed by management
• Marathon Mini Mart (Hines & &2), 1200 Hwy 72 West, Athens- 87
• Slushie nozzles with black residue- ice machine with pink residue
• Upon return, pink residue still present in ice machine- NOIS issued
• Ready-to-eat lettuce held in refrigeration with no date- item dated
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Hwy 20, Madison- 88
• Whitt’s Barbecue No.1, 1397 E. Elm Street, Athens- 88
• Food probe thermometer unavailable
• Bojangles, 1316 Hwy 72, Athens- 89
• capacity issues; when ware washing has hot water turned on the hand hand sinks fall to 69 degrees
• Upon return, sink now maintains 100 degree temperature at all times- abated
• Ice machine with black residue
• Upon return, ice machine cleaned- abated
• Dunkin Donuts, 1690 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 90
• no chemical test strips
• Waffle House #740, 1570 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 93
• Time is used for hard shelled eggs, but no time was being kept
• Upon return, still no time on eggs, employee advised they were past due and threw them out- NOIS issued
• Yunus Isa Inc., 1606 W. Market Street, Athens- 96
• Athens Bible School, 700 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 96
• Athens Middle School, 100 Highway 31 N, Athens- 97
• Athens Alehouse and Cellar, LLC, 111 West Washington Street, Athens- 97
• Elkmont High School, 25630 Evans Street, Elkmont- 97
• Athens limestone Hospital, 700 W. Market Street, Athens- 98
• Cowart Elementary School, 1701 W. Hobbs Street, Athens- 98
• Elk River Treatment Program, 29495 Copperhead Lane, Elkmont- 98
• West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester- 98
• Athens High Schools, 655 US Highway 31 N, Athens- 98
• Ardmore High School, 30285 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 98
• Piney Chapel Elementary School, 20835 Elkton Road, Athens- 98
• Dunkin Donuts, 11212 County Line Road, Madison- 99
• Papa John’s- Madison, 12100 County Line Road, Madison- 99
• Publix Produce #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 99
• Sugar Creek Elementary School, 26595 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 99
• Athens Elementary School, 515 N. Madison Street, Athens- 99
• AFC Sushi @ Publix #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 100
• High Ground Hobbies and Cafe, 13381 Hatchett Road West, Madison- 100
• James Clemens High School, 11306 County Line Road, Madison- 100
• Johnson Elementary School, 21360 Hwy 251, Athens- 100
• Cedar Hill Elementary School, 27905 Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore- 100
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.