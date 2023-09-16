Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week September 4-8. The report includes critical items history.
Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Hwy 20, Madison- 88
• Entire TCS contents of make table cooler at 61-67 degrees: cheese, lettuce, tomato, slaw, butter. All items discarded.
• Upon return, reach-in is not in use until repaired. Owner will call when ready to use.
Twice Daily/White Bison #3103, 22048 US Hwy 72, Athens- 88
• Tomatoes, lettuce, diced onions 60 degrees
• Upon return, tomatoes, lettuce, onions 38-40 degrees- abated
• No food probe thermometer. Damaged cutting boards.
• Upon return, food probe available and damaged equipment on order
McDonald’s, US Hwy 72 E, 1529 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 88
• Hand sink inaccessible for use
• Black residue found in soda nozzle- corrected by management
Sui Guru 4 Inc (Chevron), 6725 Swancott Road, Madison- 91
• Build up present inside ice machine
• Upon return, ice machine clean- abated
Wendy’s- Madison #515, 11300 block County Line Road, Madison- 92
• Numerous packs of strawberries found in walk-in cooler with white, fuzzy substance present on food’s surface. Items discarded- abated
Athens Bible School, 700 block US Hwy 31, Athens- 93
• Ice machine has black substance in it- corrected by management
Copeland Food Mart, 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens- 94
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill- Madison, 11128 County Line Road, Madison- 94
• Reach-in with cheeses, tomatoes, lettuce 46-52 degrees
• Upon return, tomatoes, lettuce 50-52 degrees. Manager advised ECOLAB had just left. Will return in two days to check.
IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone, Athens- 95
China Dragon 98 Inc., 100 Hwy 31 #B, Athens- 95
Elkmont High School, 2563.0 Evans Street, Elkmont- 96
Oakdale Food Mart (Riya, INC), 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 96
Athens Elementary School, 515 N. Madison Street, Athens- 97
Piney Chapel Elementary School, 20835 Elkton Road, Athens- 97
Cowart Elementary School, 1701 W. Hobbs Street, Athens- 98
Scooters Coffee #899, 603 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
Jon Smith Subs, 11159 County Line Road, Madison- 100
