Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week September 5-9. The report includes critical items history.

• Eagle’s Diner, 113 E. Elm Street, Athens- 83

• Tongs in clean storage with food residue- rewashed

• No chemical test strips available

• Upon return, chlorine strips available (abated)

• Diced tomatoes at 50 degrees, eggs at 59 degrees

• Upon return, tomato at 41 degrees, onion at 40 degrees (abated)

• No sick or V&D clean-up policy- provided

• LJ Samurais Steak House LLC, 702 Highway 72 E, Athens- 84

• Dish machine at 10ppm chlorine

• Upon return, dish machine at 100ppm chlorine (abated)

• Tuna at 46 degrees, salmon at 45 degrees, shrimp at 60 degrees

• Upon return, tuna at 41 degrees, salmon at 40 degrees (abated)

• China Dragon 98 Inc., 100 Hwy 31, Athens- 89

• Two large pans of raw chicken at 50 to 52 degrees

• Upon return, chicken at 41 degrees, pork at 41 degrees (abated)

• The Village Mart, 21651 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 92

• B&K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens- 96

• A-Town Nutrition, 200 Hwy 31, Athens- 97

• Jack’s #248, 15421 Greenfield Drive, Athens- 97

• Mike’s, 20982 Tillman Mill Road, Athens- 98

