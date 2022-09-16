Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week September 5-9. The report includes critical items history.
• Eagle’s Diner, 113 E. Elm Street, Athens- 83
• Tongs in clean storage with food residue- rewashed
• No chemical test strips available
• Upon return, chlorine strips available (abated)
• Diced tomatoes at 50 degrees, eggs at 59 degrees
• Upon return, tomato at 41 degrees, onion at 40 degrees (abated)
• No sick or V&D clean-up policy- provided
• LJ Samurais Steak House LLC, 702 Highway 72 E, Athens- 84
• Dish machine at 10ppm chlorine
• Upon return, dish machine at 100ppm chlorine (abated)
• Tuna at 46 degrees, salmon at 45 degrees, shrimp at 60 degrees
• Upon return, tuna at 41 degrees, salmon at 40 degrees (abated)
• China Dragon 98 Inc., 100 Hwy 31, Athens- 89
• Two large pans of raw chicken at 50 to 52 degrees
• Upon return, chicken at 41 degrees, pork at 41 degrees (abated)
• The Village Mart, 21651 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 92
• B&K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens- 96
• A-Town Nutrition, 200 Hwy 31, Athens- 97
• Jack’s #248, 15421 Greenfield Drive, Athens- 97
• Mike’s, 20982 Tillman Mill Road, Athens- 98
