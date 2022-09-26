On Friday parents, faculty, students, and friends of the HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School gathered on the large track for a color run benefiting the PTF.
Meghan Chambless (PTF president), Courtney Smith (VP), Leigh Ann Todd (Secretary), and Amanda Jones (Treasurer) along with the faculty of the HEART Academy had been planning the community event since May.
The event, which was the idea and vision of HEART Academy Principal Sharla Birdsong, gathered a crowd of parents, teachers, and students to participate in the color run and other activities, including a silent auction and inflatables.
The goal of the event was to fund the PTF budget for the 2022-23 school year.
