The Master Gardeners donated plants and flowers to the HEART Academy at Julian Newman.
Bookkeeper Meredith Baswell contacted Master Gardener and JNES volunteer Denita McElyea orchestrating the donation of the plants and flowers.
The plants were donated to fill six planters around the school entrances. The plants and flowers included Petunias, Ground Cover, Hostas, and Vinca.
“The PTF, faculty and staff of Julian Newman are so very thankful to the Master Gardeners for their generosity in helping to beautify our campus and welcome our students back to school. We greatly appreciate their support. We look forward to an exciting and fun-filled school year,” said HEART PTF president Meghan Chambless.
