Athens City Schools Superintendent Beth Patton released the a statement regarding damage from Friday afternoon storms.
"HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School on Clinton Street suffered damages from the fierce storm that rolled through Athens earlier this evening. Athens City Schools officials have taken swift action to assess damages related to the gymnasium roof and two classrooms and have begun working on a plan for cleanup and recovery.
At this time, no damages have been reported related to Athens Renaissance School on Clinton Street."
