The City of Athens and Limestone County will honor America’s heroes this Saturday, Nov., 5 at 11 a.m. with a grand parade. The Veterans Parade will make its way through Athens with United States Marine Corps veteran Eugene Hebbe serving as this year’s grand marshal.
Hebbe served in the USMC from March 1956 to March 1959. He was stationed in Camp Pendleton in California for Advanced Combat Training before being transferred to Coronado Island near San Diego. He trained in amphibious landings and during his time in the USMC he visited Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines.
The Veterans Day Parade will start at Athens High School, make its way to the Square, and end at Hometown Grocery on Jefferson Street.
