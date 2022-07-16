On Tuesday, July 12, the Alabama Center for the Arts opened the 2022 Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama.
The exhibit is a traveling juried art show, displaying artwork created by students throughout Alabama who have visual impairments, blindness, or deaf-blindness.
The show will be displayed through September 14 in the Walking Gallery and is free and open to the public.
The Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama has been hosted by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Vision Science Research Center and Education Outreach Module for over 20 years.
The show travels throughout Alabama to eight museums throughout the year.
Participants in the show use various media to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces.
This year’s exhibit will feature 46 unique pieces of art that can be purchased for a donation starting at $100.
Benefits help with the costs of framing, the opening reception, scholarships, and summer workshops.
The Alabama Center for the Arts is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
