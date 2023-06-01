One of Athens High School’s most celebrated alumnus, Richard Hendrix, is in Athens this week. He is spending a few days of the summer helping to coach the next generation of basketball players. The News Courier spoke to him about being back in his hometown.
Hendrix, a 2005 graduate of Athens High School, was a standout on the Athens Golden Eagle Basketball team. He played starting forward at Athens for four years (2002-2005). Hendrix still holds the No. 2 spot in the state records for career rebounds with 1,820. He also sits in sixth place for the most blocks in a single season with 221 shots blocked in the 2003-2004 season.
Hendrix went on to play at the University of Alabama. He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2008. He played professional basketball internationally until his retirement in 2021. He is currently a color analyst for ESPN’s SEC Network.
Hendrix’s father, Venard, had a tremendous influence on him as a young boy. As a coach at Athens, he spent many hours in the gym with his only son. As a youngster, Richard would travel on the buses to games and, by age 10, he was keeping stats.
“Just to be in the environment — to sit at practices every day after school. I would come over after school in elementary and be a water boy or towel boy,” he said. “Hearing the coaching philosophies, hearing the conversations on the ride home on the bus, and being in the gym — it helped to mold me into the basketball player that I was. If it wasn’t for his leadership and being around it every single day, I don’t know if I would have ended up being the athlete and player that I was. I am forever grateful for that,” he said.
He also gave thank to his mom, Valerie, for her sacrifices.
“My mom being along for the ride, it is a total educational experience for me. Not from a basketball standpoint, but from a global standpoint. They taught me everything I know,” he said.
Another sport Richard was inspired by his father to play was tennis. As well as coaching basketball at Athens High School, Venard was the boys’ tennis coach, leading the team to three state titles.
“I never went and played for him on the team, because with travel basketball and other activities, it took up so much time,” he said. “Now that I am done playing (basketball), we play all the time. My wife and I play. I like to be active in everything I am doing, and I’ve been playing a lot of other sports.”
This week, Richard is coaching at this year’s Golden Eagle Fundamental and Skills Basketball Summer Camp. He spoke about how important it is for him to give back to his hometown and alma mater.
“All the credit goes to Athens and Athens High School. This is a community that obviously made me who I am. My dad being the coach here for so many years and being on the staff here with coach Jerry Todd, these camps meant the world to me,” Hendrix said.
He attended basketball camps in Athens from before the age of 5 until he graduated from Athens High School.
“I was always in the gym at Athens High School, and the summer camp was something I looked forward to every single year,” Hendrix said. “When I tell the message to these kids that I was them — it’s something that is really true. I am not making this up.”
Hendrix is also grateful to the entire Athens City Schools system for helping mold him to the man he is today and for always supporting the youth basketball camps.
“I went to Brookhill Elementary, Athens Intermediate, Athens Middle School and all the way up. I was the youngest kid and the smallest kid in this camp, at one point, all the way to the biggest kid in this camp. This camp is what helped make me who I was to lead me to all the travels I have had all over the world playing college at Alabama, playing professional basketball all over the world. I am glad when I can take a little bit of time out of my summer to come back to help inspire some kids,” he said.
Hendrix hopes by spending some time with these young players, he can help develop better basketball players that will one day be a part of the Athens Golden Eagle basketball teams.
