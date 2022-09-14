Have you ever had a friend who was a bonafide super-hero? You know the type- someone who can scale tall buildings? Well I have that friend.
Jennifer Hilton Sampieri, also known as Hilton, is a social worker of the highest caliber. After fifteen years at DHR in Limestone County, she has earned the title Her title is Social Service Supervisor I. Her work is varied and on her off days, she is still doing heroic work with Athens Arts League, standing up for art programs that make children's lives better.
I often wonder if her husband, Justin, or her children, Ella Grace and Tyler know she is a super-hero? One day she may drive all over Alabama rescuing children from precarious situations, taking them to a doctor, or delivering clothing, toys, or school supplies. On another day she prepares and stands with families as they welcome the newest member into their fold through the miracle of adoption.
As if these super-hero jobs weren't enough, Hilton has accepted the Over the Edge challenge presented to her by Lee Marshall and her day job supervisor. She will rappel a 160 foot tall building in downtown Huntsville. Hilton will come out of hiding and reveal to all, her true spirit of heroism and help the Kids to Love organization earn another pot of gold for foster children programs in Alabama. This is her third time to stand at the top of the Regions Bank Building and look over the edge before she goes for the kids.
Popeye ate spinach and he became invulnerable, but when Hilton sees injustice, she becomes vulnerable, and uses her vulnerability to make herself invincible! She realized a long time ago that foster children are just as deserving of security and solace as any other children. She saw that it's ok that foster kids want art classes and electronics, and soccer balls and bicycles and skateboards. She saw a need and like any decent law-abiding superhero, she followed that need.
On September 17th at 1:30 P.M., that need will take her to the top of a skyscraper in Huntsville, Alabama. She will feel light-headed, full of goose bumps with a little nausea thrown in, but off the wall she will go for the kids she loves.
It's clear that Hilton shares her philosophy of life with Batman, who said,"It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that matters." As for me, I think of Hilton as a super-fighter, with nerves of steel, and on September 17th, while standing at the top of Huntsville; 'May you float like a butterfly, Hilton, and sting like a bee.'
If you want to sponsor Jennifer Sampieri in her Over the Edge challenge, check out kidstolove.org and support a rappeler.
