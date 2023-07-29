It was standing room only Friday afternoon at the Athens Police Department as elected officials, law enforcement members and many from throughout the Athens and Limestone County community came to bid farewell and say thank you to retiring APD Chief Floyd Johnson.
“Chief Johnson, to me he will always be Floyd because I always considered him a good friend, a good police officer and more importantly, he’s a good man,” Former Chief and Athens City Council member Wayne Harper said.
A parked APD patrol car sat outside the police department on Hobbs Street with its lights flashing to honor Chief Johnson’s more than 40 years of dedicated service to Athens. Inside, a beautiful reception was held to celebrate his career and wish him the best of luck on the next chapter. Johnson was showered with gifts and praise from his colleagues both past and present, friends, local officials and his family.
Athens City Council recently named Anthony Pressnell as the interim chief after Chief Floyd announced his retirement June 26, 2023.
“I can not tell you what an honor it has been to serve the citizens of this community. I look forward to living here the rest of my life. It’s a good community and I am proud I’ve come home and and been able to hopefully make a difference,” Johnson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.