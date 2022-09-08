On Saturday, September 17th, High Cotton Arts will be the center of all things art here in Athens, Alabama. Bring the whole family from 12 noon until 6p.m. to enjoy the many free activities and artist demonstrations. Following is a partial list of the fun offered by the artists of High Cotton Arts: Outdoor Free Paint and sidewalk chalk art for the kids; a screen printing demonstration at noon with artist, Alissa Clark; Starting at 1:15p.m. try your hand at watercolor with artist, Sonya Gordon; Don't miss out on a reading of Lemons For Blessings by local author, Carissa Lovvorn at 2:30p.m. Alissa Clark will offer both children and adults the opportunity to throw clay on the wheel from 3 until 5p.m. Throughout the day, enjoy wood carving demonstrations by artist,Tom Young; stained glass demos by glass artist, Denise Maurer; painting by Karen Middleton and plein air painting with Vickie Camp. The food truck goodies offered will be gourmet popcorns by Rocket City Poppers and Snowbiz shaved ice or lemonades to drink.
If the air feels a little like fall, you might bring your holiday shopping list and buy something truly creative for your friends or family. There are seventeen artists who currently have space in High Cotton Arts at 103 W. Washington Street in downtown Athens. The normal business hours are Wednesday, 10-2p.m. Thursday,10-2p.m. Friday, 10-6p.m. and Saturday 10-4p.m. You are invited to come by, sign up for classes, and harvest your own creativity, or enjoy the harvest you may gather from the works of local artists.
