High Cotton Arts is the place for “Metal heads” of all ages to be this Saturday night as Athens Arts League presents Epic Metal Night. The heavy metal, rock music, show will feature talented artists Joe Whitworth and Forest Haven in the free concert scheduled from 7-11 p.m.
Athens Arts League President Garth Lovvorn was instrumental in organizing Epic Metal Night.
“Joe Whitworth has the opening act. He is a really super talented keyboard player, and he could play all day and all night. I’m going to have him start and play some Black Sabbath, Rush and stuff like that,” Lovvorn said.
Lovvorn is busy finding a replacement act for Nolan’s Flight after they withdrew from the show due to illness. Forest Haven will follow Whitworth.
“They are just awesome,” he said.
Lovvorn’s choice to have a heavy metal show was to demonstrate that there are avenues for all kinds of different music.
“Heavy metal is my forte. It’s what I have done and what I have always done. I have been playing and promoting heavy metal in Athens since 1991. It doesn’t happen very often but when it does, it’s a lot of fun and I feel like I am the guy to keep the tradition alive,” he said.
Saturday’s concert, although sponsored by the Athens Arts League, is not an actual fundraiser for the organization.
“It’s just an event for all of us who want to, to get together, listen to some great music while catching up with each other and having a good time. Finding a place to play around Athens when we were young was impossible. Really, I want to promote the awareness that we are trying to create a venue for younger people and old. In particular, we would love to see some younger bands that want to get some exposure to get some shows. We would like to work together with them to help with that,” Lovvorn said.
Show attendees are asked to consider donating to the Athens Arts League. Donations help them to continue to provide music and art for our community. High Cotton Arts is located at 103 W. Washington Street in Athens. The show is sponsored by Athens Arts League and H.C. Blake & Co.
