Six young women from Athens-Limestone County have been selected as counselors for the High School Leadership Conference that will be held in February 2023 at Auburn University.
“High School Leadership Conference (HSLC) is an organization at Auburn University comprised of around 30 student leaders who plan and host a leadership conference for high schoolers in the greater Alabama area. Through guest speakers, breakout sessions, and service-learning activities, HSLC strives to give high school students the tools and confidence they need to be successful leaders in their schools and communities.
Our 30 counselors and staff hosted 120 high school students at our 2022 Conference. This year, six members of HSLC are from Limestone County: Elizabeth Hobbs (junior, President), Jayna Sickler (junior, Head Counselor), Natalie White (sophomore, counselor), Caroline Chesnut (sophomore, counselor), Alyssa Carlota (freshman, staff), and Allie Ruth Black (sophomore, counselor),” Elizabeth Hobbs said.
Black, a graduate of Clements High School, said, “I am so excited to be serving on the HSLC counselor team. I have loved Auburn since I was a little girl, and I cannot believe I am lucky enough to give back to the school that has already given me so much.War Eagle!”
The goal of the HSLC is to invest in student leaders and give them confidence in their leadership abilities and give them an opportunity to meet other like-minded students from all over Alabama and Georgia.
Registration for the conference is open now and any student currently in high school is invited.
Visit the Office of Professional and Continuing Education page of the outreach area of Auburn University’s website for more information.
