Athens Utilities is asking customers to “reduce all non-essential electric loads” as crews work to restore scattered outages throughout the county.
About 6,000 customers are without power, according to Athens Utilities. East Limestone is the main affected area but outages are scattered throughout the county.
“Please delay washing and drying clothes, running dishwashers, etc. until temperatures rise,” city officials said Friday morning.
Utility crews worked throughout the evening to restore power in areas including Elkmont and Harvest along Old Railroad Bed Road. Outages were also reported in the City of Athens. By 8 a.m. power had been restored to most customers in East Limestone.
Friday morning, several Limestone County residents took to social media and reported outages on New Cut Road, Snake Road, Ardmore, Lucy’s Branch, Clements, Coxey, Capshaw, and Piney Chapel. Other’s posted that the lights have been flickering since the arctic cold front and high winds arrived.
"Crews are working in several areas to restore power as quickly as possible," city officials said.
Athens Utilities will continue to provide updates throughout the day.
