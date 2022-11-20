A Friday night fire has destroyed one of Limestone County’s historical homes. The Woodside Mansion in Belle Mina is considered a total loss.
Woodside Mansion was constructed in 1860-61 and was a wedding gift to Mary Chambers Bibb by her father Porter Bibb. Porter Bibb was the son of Alabama’a second governor, Thomas Bibb. The grand home was located on the Bibb plantation estate Belle Mina. The home was listed on the National Register of Historic Homes in 1982.
Segers Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene of the fire at approximately 8 P.M. Friday. Neighboring departments including Tanner Volunteer Fire Department, East Limestone Fire Department, and Huntsville Fire and Rescue assisted in fighting the blaze. Crews continued to work the fire into Saturday afternoon.
SVFD suspects that the fire was caused in the fireplace or chimney. No injuries were reported.
