“Helping somebody” and “Being kind” are just two ways the first graders in Tracy Hodges’ class at Cedar Hill Elementary School defined the actions of a hero. On Wednesday, Feb. 16, it was those same third graders who were being celebrated as heroes for their extraordinary actions on Jan. 20, when their teacher was in the middle of teaching a small group lesson and became unconscious and unresponsive.
When the students in her class realized she was in need of medical attention, they immediately sprang into action. The students remained calm and immediately took the proper steps to get help for their teacher. Today, Hodges is well and is back teaching because of their quick thinking.
On Wednesday morning, the 18 students in Hodges’ classroom, each wearing a colorful shirt saying “Hodges Hero,” were recognized and presented with certificates, medals and more. They were awarded with Superintendent Commendations from Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse; Certificates of Bravery from Hodges, Principal Garner and Ardmore Fire Rescue; Super Hero Awards from Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones and Star Medals from Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.
Hodges Heroes:
Juan-Luis Aguilar-Martinez
Raely Blakely
Haleigh Coleman
Cali Harris
Knox Hovis
Skye Jackson
Emery Johnson
Jax LeCureux
Addison McClendon
Weston Nolan
Maddyn Owens
Logan Pepper
Caleb Pierce
Jaxson Reed
Blake Reyer
Cora Sandlin
Serenity Seibert
Dalton Widner
Hodges reminded her students of a quote from the artist Steve Nethercott, “In a world full of pop heroes, fantasy heroes and sports heroes, we should never forget to look to the real heroes for real courage, real strength and real stories.”
She thanked her young students for their courage, strength and bravery on the day she had a seizure while teaching.
“God put me in their little hands,” she said.
Following the assembly, the class was given the opportunity to tour vehicles from the Ardmore Fire and Rescue and Limestone County Sheriff Department.
The youngsters played with the sirens and had some fun with the first responders, many of whom came to their teacher’s aid on Jan. 20.
