Tickets are on sale now for the Holiday Traditions Concert & Guided Tour scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in historic Mooresville. The concert will be in the Brick Church built in 1839 and feature the local Maple Hill Band. The guided tour portion of the event through several of Mooresville’s historic buildings and private homes.
The concert and guided tour is an opportunity for guests to travel back in time. Mooresville is the first town incorporated by the Alabama Territorial Legislature. The entire town of Mooresville is included in the listings of the National Register of Historic Places. The event is a fundraiser by the town to help with the preservation of Historic Mooresville.
“This is our 30th anniversary of our first Christmas event we hosted as a town. It’s kind of morphed and evolved into different things over the years,” Council member Margaret-Anne Crumlish said. “We were trying to find something different and we thought this holiday concert and tour would be great.” Organizers are still “fine-tuning” which homes will be on the walking tour.
“We are calling it Holiday Traditions. The focus of the tours aren’t going to be so much the history of Mooresville but the history of our town’s holiday traditions and telling stories of individuals, traditional meals, or giving a picture of what it is like to celebrate the holidays here in Mooresville. We want it to be different,” Crumlish said.
The Maple Hill Band is an ensemble out of Huntsville playing music that event organizers describe as “fantastic folk renditions of classic holiday tunes.” Crumlish said, “Our intent is to have different types of music each year.”
The tours will showcase Mooresville holiday traditions, past and present. Two tour times are available with one before the concert at 1 p.m., and one following at 3:45 p.m. The concert is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.
The first tour will begin at the 1820’s Stagecoach Tavern, rain or shine. Guests are encouraged to dress warm and wear comfortable shoes for the guided walking tour and expect to walk approximately one mile. Wheelchair accessibility is not available in open buildings.
Tickets to the Holiday Traditions Concert & Guided Tour are $50 per person and can be purchased on the towns website mooresvilleal.com or call Crumlish at (256) 509-0422 to pay by check.
Crumlish added, “We have been blessed that people like coming out here and enjoy sharing the holiday season with us. We hope they enjoy this event as much as they have enjoyed events in the past. We always appreciate the support we get from our neighbors in helping preserve what we have out here.”
