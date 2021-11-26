Athens Main Street kicked off its 2021 Downtown Window Decorating Contest this past weekend at the start of the city’s Christmas Open House event. This year’s theme is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and the storefront displays at the participating merchants and businesses showcase the spirit of the season as well as their own unique interpretation of this year’s theme. Seeing the windows is sure to help put anyone in the Christmas mood.
Executive Director of Athens Main Street Tere Richardson is excited about a new opportunity for the community to be involved this year.
“For the first time, we have added the Popular Choice award for the downtown contest, “ she said.
By involving the community, Richardson hopes more people and families will visit the downtown area and shop at its great local merchants.
Voting can be done in two ways; scanning the QR code located on the windows of participating businesses or by visiting the Athens Main Street Facebook page and clicking on the survey’s link. Seventeen businesses are vying for the Popular Choice Award. A Director’s Choice award will also be presented. Voting will end on December 11, 2021.
Businesses throughout the City of Athens, Limestone County and the City of Ardmore will be participating in this year’s window contest but only the downtown portion is open to public voting.
