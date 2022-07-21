Former Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay was sentenced Thursday afternoon to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to participating in a multiyear scheme to defraud the state education system.
After being released from prison, Holladay will have three years of supervised probation. He must also pay $2.8 million in restitution.
Holladay's sentence is set to begin Sept. 1.
Dr. Wayne Reynolds, who serves as Vice President of the Alabama State Board of Education, said following Thursday's sentencing, "The sentence of five years is harsh but appropriate. Mr. Holladay took advantage of the state, our local citizens, and the trust the students put in him. Five years is a long time with no chance of parole."
"I don't wish ill on anybody. I wish for justice, and in this case, I believe justice is being done. Now we must put this matter behind us and move forward with our new leadership and new directions," Reynolds said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.