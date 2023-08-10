When 8-year-old Hollis McNutt decided to combine her desire to have a lemonade stand with her love of giving to others, a community came together to support her in her efforts. The result was a generous gift to help the Athens Limestone Hospital’s Mother-Baby Unit from money made at the Hollis and Hubbs lemonade stand.
“Two hundred dollars, that was my goal. I thought I would reach my goal or a little over, but I didn’t think anything near $1,700,” Hollis said. “I wanted to do a lemonade stand for my bucket list, but I really didn’t think it would be that big.”
Hollis donated the money for new fetal heart monitors at Athens Limestone Hospital. She visited the hospital to give them the money. Although she didn’t get to see any babies, she did get to meet one of the doctors and staff and tour a room. She also saw the monitors that her money will help replace.
“I got to go see the ones they have and what they look like, and they are even older than me,” she said.
The Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation is currently fundraising for the new fetal heart monitors. The hospital needs to replace eight monitors at a total cost of over $156,000.
“When I thought of giving to people, (I) thought the hospital would need it, and babies, they are too cute, so I could always give it to them. The moms I could help, as well, so I decided to give to the hospital.”
The idea to give the proceeds of her lemonade stand came to Hollis without being suggested by an adult and according to her mom, Leah Beth, she has always had a “heart for giving.”
“A couple of years ago, for her birthday, she had a huge birthday party at the movie theater. Instead of getting a present, she asked for dog food and cat food for the shelter,” Leah Beth said.
Hollis had help with the lemonade stand from her 3-year-old brother, Hubbs, who got up early to help with the tent. Once he knew everything was perfect and ready to go, he opted for a nap.
Hollis’s mom and grandmother helped spread the word on social media, which included videos by Hollis explaining her generous intentions. The Hollis and Hubbs lemonade stand offered both traditional and pink lemonade as well as baked goods and dog treats made by their grandmother and great-grandmother. Hollis even created a sitting area for customers and friends to enjoy.
“It was very fun, and I had a few friends come over and help to help get the lemonade. It was really fun and nice being outside and being in the fresh air. Of course, one of my favorite parts was drinking the lemonade,” Hollis said.
Hollis’s father, Darrin, also had a very important role. He took care of the music and made sure there was plenty of Taylor Swift.
Leah Beth added, “What I thought was so sweet is that several of her friends who go to several schools came. A lot of her Brookhill friends came and once they all got here, they wanted to stay and help. They ended up staying the afternoon playing yard games and helping. As a mom, just watching the excitement of the kids talking about the hospital and our community and seeing our community show up – it was special. They were all so excited to be a part of it. It was sweet and they all have such giving spirits.”
Hollis headed back to school at Brookhill Wednesday where she is starting the third grade. She hopes to have another lemonade stand in the future but isn’t quite ready to make it official.
“I’m not going to spread the word because I don’t know if I really will,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.