John Bruce Lyle was born August 29, 1948, and was the only son of John Crawford Lyle and Sadie (Fox) Lyle. He grew up in Athens on South Clinton Street and made the decision to enlist in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War.
Lyle earned the rank of Sergeant and was an infantryman attached to Company B, 2nd battalion, 60th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division – also known as the “Go Devils.” He began his tour in Vietnam on September 21, 1968.
On June 11, 1969, Sgt. Lyle and his infantry group were on patrol in Thu-Thua, Vietnam located in the Mekong Delta. He was wounded in action and taken to the hospital where he died. Sgt. Lyle was just a few weeks away from completing his tour of duty. He had written to his parents, “It has been a great experience. It’s been one rough day after another, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’d do the same thing. Even coming to Vietnam. I serve my country with PRIDE.”
A funeral service for Sgt. John Bruce Lyle was held at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Athens. He is buried in the Athens City Cemetery. He is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Panel 22w, Line 23.
Sgt. Lyle received the following commendations for his service to the country.
• Purple Heart
• Combat Infantryman Badge
• Marksmanship Badge
• National Defense Service Medal
• Vietnam Campaign Medal
• Vietnam Service Medal
• Army Presidential Unit Citation
• Vietnam Gallantry Cross
• Army Good Conduct Medal
