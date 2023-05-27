Jim Dillehay Smith was born Sept. 13, 1922, in Lawrence County. He was the son of Auzie Dinsmore Sr. and Carrie Cordelia (Weems) Smith. The rural farmers relocated to Limestone County when Jim Dillehay was a young boy and lived at Route 1 Tanner as farmers.
In the early 1930s, the family moved again when the Tennessee Valley Authority began damming on the Tennessee River. According to the 1940 census, the family settled in the Quid Nunc community on Lucas Ferry Road where Jim Dillehay attended school until the eighth grade.
According to family, it is believed that Jim Dillehay registered for service prior to his 18th birthday.
“He was not drafted. The family doesn’t even think he was really of age when he joined. They couldn’t find the registration card, so they were pretty sure he was not old enough,” Schrimsher said.
Jim Dillehay served in the United States Navy and was assigned to the United States Navy Armed Guard. The responsibility of the guards was to man the deck guns of merchant ships in case of an enemy attack. The Armed Guard served on merchant marine ships during World War II.
In October 1942, S2c Jim Dillehay Smith was assigned to the SS Larry Doheny. The tanker ship, loaded with 66,000 barrels of fuel oil, was headed to Portland, Ore., from Long beach, Calif. At 10 p.m. Oct. 5, 1942, the ship was attacked off the southern coast of Oregon. Japanese submarine I-25 torpedoed the ship, resulting in two of the ship’s storage tanks to explode.
With no radios due to the explosion, rescue did not arrive until the following day. Forty of the 46 member crew were rescued by the USS Coos Bay, three were confirmed dead, and three missing — including S2c Jim Dillehay Smith. Listed as missing in action, one year and one day after the incident the U.S. Navy declared him dead. He was 20 years old when the ship was attacked and sunk.
“Auzie and Carrie had already buried their son, Andy, who was around 16 years old. He had gotten accidentally shot by a friend. This was less than a year before Jim Dillehay was killed,” Schrimsher said. “I was always told that Jim Dillehay was a goofball. He was our family war hero, and he was the goofball.”
S2c Jim Dillehay Smith’s body was never recovered. He is memorialized on the Tablets of the Missing at the World War II West Coast memorial in San Francisco. He is also memorialized at the Fergason Cemetery in Hatton, Lawrence County.
The SS Larry Doheny has also not been located, but NOAA recently made efforts to find the ship.
“On April 21, as part of the 2023 Shakedown + EXPRESS West Coast Exploration expedition, NOAA Ocean Exploration will dive on a target suspected to be SS Larry Doheny,” NOAA said on their website.
They later reported that, despite hours of mapping the ocean floor near the ship’s last known position, the dive team was “unable to positively identify targets for further exploration.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.