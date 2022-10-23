Charles Christopher Springer was born November 1, 1925 in Limestone County to John Marshall and Mary Pearl (Craig) Springer and had eleven siblings. He enlisted in the United States Army and served during World War II. Charles listed his hometown as Slough, Limestone County.
Private Charles Springer was attached to the 2nd Infantry Division, 23rd Infantry Regiment, nicknamed the Tomahawks.
On June 8, 2944, the 23rd Infantry landed on Omaha Beach along with the other first invasion forces. From there, they fought between the hedgerows of St. Lo They fought across France and Belgium and in the winter of 1945 endured the bitter conditions and intense fighting at the Battle of the Bulge.
After the Battle of the Bulge ended on January 25, The 23rd Infantry joined the offensive in the Siegfried Line pushing their way through the Schleiden Forest in an effort to reach the Roer River Dams.
On Feb. 4, 1945, at the age of 19, Springer was killed in action. He is now buried at Plot E Row 3 Grave 61 of the Henri-Chapelle Cemetery in Belgium . During his service to the country, Springer earned the following commendations.
• World War II Victory Medal
• Purple Heart
• Combat Infantryman Badge
• Marksmanship Badge
• American Campaign Medal
• Army Presidential Unit Citation
• Army Good Conduct Medal
• European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.