Leo Milton Claunch was born in Sand Springs, Limestone County June 6, 1923 to Wiley M. and Nannie Mae (Church) Claunch. On June 30, 1842, when he was just 19 years old, Leo joined the United States Army. He had been residing in Ardmore and working as a farmer.
A article from the Alabama Courier from March 9, 1944 stated, “Pvt. Leo Claunch of the U.S. Army, son of Mr. & Mrs. Wiley Claunch of Elkmont Route One, is spending a few days furlough at home. He says he likes the Army.”
On July 10, 1944, Leo married Miss Edith Lee Booker. He spent time in Alaska with the 582nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion and Edith worked in Huntsville. A month after marrying Edith, Leo asked for a transfer.
An August 24, 1944 article from the Alabama Courier stated, “The War Department has approved the request of Pvt. Leo M. Claunch, 582nd Anti Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion for transfer to the Infantry. Pvt. Claunch volunteered for duty with the ‘Queen of Battle’ at a time when the importance of the Infantry is becoming more apparent to everyone. Pvt. Claunch, who lives at Rt. 1, Elkmont, entered on active duty at Fort McClellan, Ala. on March 10, 1943 and has served in Alaska and the U.S.A. He has been awarded a Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon and is an expert with the M-1 rifle and the sum machine gun.”
The transfer to Company C 354th Infantry Regiment 89th Infantry Division took Leo to the European Theater of World War II. Pvt. Leo Claunch was killed in action in Germany on March 26, 1945.
August 26, 1948, the Alabama Courier reported, “The remains of Pvt. Leo M. Claunch, Elkmont, Route 1, is among the 126 Alabama (World) War II, who were originally interred in France, and are now being returned to the United States aboard the U.S. Army transport ‘Lawrence Victory.’”
Pvt. Leo M. Claunch is now buried at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore. He was awarded the following commendations during his service to the country.
• World War II Victory Medal
• Purple Heart
• American Campaign Medal
• Army Presidential Unit Citation
• Army Good Conduct Medal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.