In September 2022, Hometown Heroes featured John Bruce Lyle of Athens. Lyle served in the United States Army as an infantryman with Company B, 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War and earned the rank of Sergeant.
On June 11, 1969, Sgt. Lyle and his infantry group were on patrol in Thu-Thua, Vietnam located in the Mekong Delta. He was wounded in action and taken to the hospital where he died. Sgt. Lyle was just a few weeks away from completing his tour of duty.
A 1969 Athens News Courier article recently found in the library of the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives featured Sgt. John Bruce Lyle and his final correspondences with his parents, John and Sadie Lyle, back home in Athens. It also chronicled Mrs. Lyle’s history of heartbreak. The article, titled “Soldier had looked forward to ‘Green grass of home,’” tells her story.
“This was the third time since World War I that Mrs. Lyle’s family has been directly affected by war.
“Mrs. Lyle, a native of England, met Mr. Lyle during World War II. They married in Gadsden, Ala., in 1947. Mrs. Lyle’s father, James Fox, was killed in World War I, and her brother-in-law, Douglas Wollcot, was fatally wounded in World War II.”
The article also included a letter from Sgt. Bruce Lyle.
“Dear Mom and Dad:
One year ago today, at 6:30 in the morning, I was wishing you farewell and about to embark upon a new life. Now that new life is half over, and I must say, I’m glad.
It has been a great and exciting experience. It’s been one rough day after another, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
If I had a choice to do it all over again, I’d do the same thing. Even coming to Vietnam. I serve my country with pride.
The people running it may mess up now and then but the American soldier is still the finest in the world. We go by the last four letters in the word American — I can.
A year from this day, I can say I have.
Well, I guess I’ll close for now. Tell everyone I said hello.
Your loving son, Johnny
P.S. Five months from today I will once again touch — The Green, Green Grass of HOME.”
Prior to his service, Sgt. Lyle graduated from Athens High School in 1966. He also attended John C. Calhoun State technical Junior College and was a draftsman for the State Highway Department.
He is buried in the Athens City Cemetery. He is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Panel 22w, Line 23.
