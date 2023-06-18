Andy Elgie Curry was born Aug. 28, 1919, in Limestone County. He was the son of John Tazzie and Cassie Odell (Clem) Curry. Andy’s younger brother, Elmer Ezell Curry, was born March 12, 1925. Census records show the family lived in Sand Springs, Limestone County.
Andy registered for the draft on Oct. 16, 1940, in Elkmont. He was working with his father on the family farm in Elkmont at the time. He enlisted in the United States Army Feb. 27, 1941, at Ft. McClellan and was attached to the G Co., 167th Infantry, 31th Infantry Division. He earned the rank of Private First Class.
Elmer registered for the draft upon turning 18 years old and was soon drafted by the US Army. He was attached to Co. B, 350th Infantry Regiment, 88th Infantry Division– The Blue Devil Division, and earned the rank of Private First Class. The 88th Division was one of the first all draftee divisions in World War II.
After reporting to Camp Gruber, Okla., in July 1942, Pfc. Elmer Curry and the 88th Division were arrived in Italy Dec. 6, 1943. They fought the enemy across Italy and in April 1945, the drive to the Po Valley began on April 15.
Pfc. Andy Curry, along with the 31st Infantry Division arrived in Oro Bay, New Guinea, April 24, 1944, for amphibious training before entering combat. After training, much of the division was used to build bridges, roads and docks while engaging in smaller attacks. In April 1945, the 21st landed on Mindanao to take part in the liberation of the Philippines.
Pfc. Andy Curry sent a letter to his young wife, Alberta,that included the poem “A Hitch in Hell,” credited to “A Heartbroken Soldier,” circa 1914-16:
I am sitting here thinking of the things I left behind. I’d like to put on paper what’s turning through my mind.
We’re dug so many ditches, carried a hundred miles of ground, a hotter place this side of Hell. I’m sure cannot be found. We’ve walked so many miles, our feet twice their size did swell. When we die we’ll go to Heaven, cause we’ve done our Hitch in Hell.
We’ve built so many kitchens where the cooks can stew their beans, we’ve stood a million watches and cleaned all the camp latrines. We’ve picked the regal cactus from the seat of khaki pants. We’ve sweated and bled and hollowed as we spit out gnats and ants. When our work on earth is finished, our friends behind will tell, those boys all went to Heaven, cause they’ve done their Hitch in Hell.
When the final taps are sounded and we shed our earthly cares, we’ll pull our best parades of all upon those golden stairs. The Angels there will greet us and their harps will gladly play. We’ll draw a million canteen checks and spend them in a day. We’ll hear Gabriel blow his bugle and Saint Peter loudly yell, “Front seats, you guys from the Philippines Islands, you’ve done your Hitch in Hell.”
Pfc. Elmer Curry was killed in action April 18, 1945, as the 350th Infantry Regiment pushed to cross the Po River in Italy. Pfc. Andy Curry was killed in action June 27, 1945, in Mindanao Philippines. The brothers were buried with military honors in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Pfc Andy Curry was survived by his wife and their son Hilliard Wayne Curry.
