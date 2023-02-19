Carlisle Brazile Grisham was born April 28, 1893, in Athens. He was the son of Andrew Jackson and Katherine Belle (McWilliams) Grisham.
Grisham registered for military service on July 20, 1917, in Farmersville, Texas, where he was working as a farmer. He departed for the trenches of World War I from Hoboken, New Jersey, on March 22, 1918, on board the Powhatan. Grisham was attached to Ambulance Company 7, 3rd Sanitary Train, 3rd US Division. His departure papers list his address as 110 Marion Street.
While serving in France, Grisham participated in several campaigns including the Second Battle of the Marne, Battle of Soissons, Battle of Chateau-Thierry, Meuse-Argonne Offensive, and Battle of Saint-Mihiel. Grisham’s role as part of the Sanitary Train was to provide medical care for the entire 3rd Division through its ambulance and field hospital sections and camp infirmaries.
On Jan. 7, 1919, Carlisle Brazile Grisham was killed in France. He died from an accidental gunshot wound. Grisham is buried in the Athens City Cemetery. The Carlisle B. Grisham Post 49 of the American Legion is named in his honor.
