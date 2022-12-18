Clayton Gerome (Stoney) Craig was born March 11, 1947, in Limestone County to parents Kenneth and Katherine Odessa Craig. Craig attended West Limestone High School and was the president of the 1965 Senior Class.
Craig served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and earned the rank of Sergeant. He was attached to the 503rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 1st Battalion, Company B. He began his tour in Vietnam on June 6, 1970.
On Dec. 18, 1970, while in Binh Dinh Province, Craig was mistaken for an enemy by a fellow soldier and killed by friendly fire. He was 23 years old.
In an online tribute to his friend, Stan Harrison said, “I grew up with Clayton Gerome Craig. We called him Stoney. He was a great student and an excellent athlete. He was always the best at whatever he did. He was the kind of guy you wanted to be. I spent many days and nights at his house when we were growing up. I was in the Air Force when he was killed. Next to my son's death this is the hardest I have ever been thru. I miss him to this day.”
Sgt. Stoney Craig was survived by his wife Kay and their daughter Christy. He was brought home to Limestone County and is buried at New Salem Cemetery. He is also honored in Washington D.C. on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Panel 06W, Line 129.
Sgt. Clayton Gerome (Stoney) Craig was awarded the following commendations for service to the country.
• Purple Heart
• Bronze Star
• Army Commendation Medal
• Combat Infantry Badge
• National Defense Medal
• Vietnam Service Medal
• Vietnam Campaign Medal
