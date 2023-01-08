Junior Edward Lott was born May 14, 1943, in Athens to parents Daniel Mason Lott and Ruth Kyle Lott. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam with E Company, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Battalion, 199 Light Infantry Brigade (The Redcatchers). Lott was a radio telephone operator (RTO) and earned the rank of Corporal.
The 12th Infantry Regiment was the only regiment to send five battalions to Vietnam with the 4th Battalion arriving on Dec. 10, 1966, from Ft. Benning, Georgia. One year later, in December 1967, the brigade was moved to an area just north of Saigon where they experienced the heaviest fighting of the war.
On Dec. 19, 1967, Cpl. Junior Lott was killed in action in the Binh Duong province. While attempting to help another wounded RTO, he was caught in enemy fire and killed. Cpl. Lott was just 24 years old.
A military service was held for Cpl. Lott in Athens and he is buried in Athens Roselawn Cemetery. Lott was survived by his wife Shirley Fay Lott, his parents, three sisters, and two brothers.
Published in the Alabama Courier, March 14, 1968:
“Mrs. Shirley A. Lott, Athens Rt. 6, whose husband, Corporal Junior E. Lott, was killed in Vietnam, receives a Bronze Star with ‘V’ for valor which was awarded posthumously to her husband. Presenting the medal is Maj. Gen. Charles W. Eifler, Commanding General, U.S. Army Missile Command. Corporal Lott was killed when he tried to assist a wounded comrade. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Daniel M. Lott, Athens Rt. 7.”
Lott is honored on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. on Panel 32E, Line 24. Cpl. Lott, and the events leading to his death are chronicled in Robert Tonsetic’s book “Days of Valor.” For service to his country, Cpl. Lott was awarded the following commendations.
• Bronze Star for Valor
• Purple Heart
• National Defense Medal
• Vietnam Service Medal
• Vietnam Campaign Medal
• Combat Infantry Badge
