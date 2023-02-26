Luther McDonald was born Febr. 3, 1896 and lived in Elkmont. He was the son of John and Anna (Murrah) McDonald. Luther was farming with his father when he registered for military service on June 5, 1917.
William Bell was born November 1898 in Athens. He was the son of Clara Bell and they lived at Route 2 in Athens. Bell was also farming for his father when he registered for the draft.
McDonald, Bell, and many young African American men from Limestone County were ordered to report to Camp Dodge on Oct. 29, 1917. Twenty-five young men from Limestone County, including McDonald, were in Company E, 366th Infantry Regiment, 92nd Division — the Buffalo Soldiers. McDonald earned the rank of Corporal.
The 92nd Division departed for France on June 14, 1918, from Hoboken, NJ, on board the Vauban. In August 1918, the 92nd Division deployed to the front lines and participated in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive from September until the Armistice on Nov. 11, 1918.
While fighting in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, Cpl. McDoanld and Pvt. Bell were both wounded. Bell died on Sept. 16, 1918, and Cpl. McDoanld died on Sept. 20, 1918, as a result of those wounds.
A citation for Colonel Van Horton, also from Athens and a member of Company E, 366th Infantry regiment, presented on Dec. 2, 1918, details events of September near Lesseau, France. For his actions, Horton was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross – the nation’s second highest military honor.
“The President of the United States of America, authorized by Act of Congress, July 9, 1918, takes pleasure in presenting the Distinguished Service Cross to Corporal Van Horton (ASN: 2168859), United States Army, for extraordinary heroism in action while serving with Company E, 366th Infantry Regiment, 92d Division, A.E.F., near Lesseux, France, 4 September 1918. During a hostile attack, preceded by a heavy minenwerfer barrage, involving the entire front of the battalion, the combat group to which this courageous soldier belonged was attacked by about 20 of the enemy, using liquid fire. The sergeant in charge of the group and four other men having been killed, he fearlessly rushed to receive the attack and the persistency with which he fought resulted in stopping the attack and driving back the enemy.”
Pvt. William Bell was also awarded the Distinguished Service Cross. His citation reads:
“Although he was severely wounded, Private Bell remained at his post and continued to fight a superior enemy force, which had attempted to enter our lines, thereby preventing the success of he enemy raid in force.”
The bodies of Cpl. McDonald and Pvt. Bell were returned to Limestone County. Cpl. McDonald is buried at Persimmons Grove Cemetery in Cartwright. Pvt. Bell is buried in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.