David Ray Owens was born January 4, 1948 to parents William David and Mary Jean (Loggins) Owens. The family lived in Athens and David’s father served as the City Clerk. David attended Athens High School and was a graduate of John C. Calhoun Technical School.
David enlisted in the United States Army and entered into service on August 7, 1967. He earned the rank of Private first Class and was attached to Company A, Battery A 2/77th Artillery, 25th Infantry Division.
During the Tet Offensive, the 25th Division stopped the Viet Cong in their attempts to seize the Tan Son Nhut Airfield. They also participated in the defense of Saigon. Phase Two of the Tet Offensive, the May Offensive, began on April 29, 1968 and was the deadliest month of the entire Vietnam War for US Forces.
On May 7, 1968, David Ray Owens died from wounds he received from “artillery, rocket, or mortar.” He had been in Vietnam for four months and was just 20 years old.
Pfc David Ray Owens is buried at Roselawn Cemetery in Athens and is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington D.C., Panel 56e, Line 29. He earned the following commendations for his service to the country.
•Purple Heart
•Combat Infantryman Badge
•Marksmanship Badge
•National Defense Service Medal
•Vietnam Campaign Medal
•Vietnam Service Medal
•Army Presidential Unit Citation
•Vietnam Gallantry Cross
•Army Good Conduct Medal
