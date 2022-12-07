Edgar David Gross was born Oct. 25, 1901, in Athens to George Adams and Susan (Ray) Gross. He married Anne Pearl Marbut and the couple lived in Elkmont. At the age of 22, he enlisted in the United States Navy and the couple soon moved to California.
After 16 years in the Navy, Gross retired but was recalled to active duty in June 1940. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves aboard the USS Oklahoma as a Water Tender 2nd Class. The ship was moored in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces attacked. The USS Okalahoma was hit by torpedoes during the attack and capsized. Gross and 429 other men were killed.
An article in the Athens News Courier Sept. 10, 2018, said, “Those who escaped swam to the battleship USS Maryland or manned smaller boats and helped pull the wounded out of the water. Rescuers saved 32 sailors by cutting holes into the Oklahoma’s side.
Gross, who hailed from Limestone County’s Carriger community, was one of 415 Navy crew and 14 Marines who died on the Oklahoma. Of that number, about 394 — including Gross — were unidentified. They were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl.”
Attempts to identify the men lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor began in the early 2010’s due to advancements in DNA technology. The Navy contacted Stephen Gross, a great nephew of Edgar Gross and requested a DNA sample.
“They couldn’t find any of (Edgar’s) relatives and asked if I would give a DNA sample,” Stephen Gross said.
The News Courier reported, “His sample wouldn’t be enough to make a positive identification, however. He spent a few weeks tracking down other relatives in an effort to collect samples. It wasn’t easy, however. He was finally able to get DNA samples from females on Edgar Gross’ sister’s side of the family. One of those who contributed, Emily Warren, lives in Florence. Another relative was found in Illinois. Scientists from DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System ultimately used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis, dental and anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence to identify Gross’ remains.”
Stephen Gross said of his uncle, “He was a hero to my family. He was larger than life. I never knew Edgar. He died way before I was born, but he is huge part of my family’s history.”
Edgar Gross’ remains were finally brought back to Limestone County 78 years after his death. The family was hoping to have his remains in time for to be buried on Dec. 7, 2018, but the remains were not ready. The family decided to bury him Memorial Day 2019 at Evans Cemetery in Cherry Grove.
May 28, 2019, The News Courier reported,
“It was a somber but joyous day for Gross’ relatives and well-wishers who came to pay their respects to the Limestone County native who died for his country. Though technically a homecoming for Gross, some of those who spoke referenced the fact Gross was already home and had been since the day he died — 77 years, five months, and 20 days ago.
He was 40 years old when the Japanese torpedoed the side of the USS Oklahoma.
“It’s been a long road that has been traveled to bring us together today,” Tom Gross (Edgar’s great nephew) said. “It is my hope, my prayer that many, many years from now you’ll tell your children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren their nation didn’t forget and you were there on Memorial Day under the azure blue of Sweet Home Alabama when Uncle Ed came home.”
