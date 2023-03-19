Garon Isaac Birdwell was born Oct. 30, 1922, in Rogersville. He was the son of Henry Isaac and Myrtle Edith (Bedingfield) Birdwell. By the time 19-year-old Garon registered for military service on June 30, 1942, the family was living in the Tanner community. Birdwell described himself as having a ruddy complexion, brown hair, and gray eyes.
Birdwell enlisted at Ft. McClellan on Feb. 27, 1942, and was a member of the United States Army Air Force. Pvt. Birdwell was attached to 19th Tow Target Squadron.
Tragedy struck Dec. 8, 1943, and Pvt. Birdwell was killed at Biggs Field, Texas. He was just 21 years old.
An article published in the Limestone Democrat, Athens, Alabama, Dec. 16, 1943, said,
“Two more Limestone County families felt the grim touch of the war the past week when word was received that Pvt. Garon I. Birdwell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Birdwell of Tanner, died in an airplane crash in El Paso, Texas, and Pvt. Joseph A. Eaves, son of Mrs. Mary Eaves of Veto, was wounded in action in the Mediterranean area.
“No official word of explanation was received from the War Department on either the death of Pvt. Birdwell or the wounding of Pvt. Eaves, both of whom were well known here.
“Pvt. Birdwell’s remains reached here Monday and funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at the home in Tanner, Bro. Charles Chumley officiating. Interment was made in the Athens City Cemetery, McConnell directing.”
Pvt. Garon Isaac Birdwell is now buried in the Athens City Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.