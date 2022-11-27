Herman Lee Troupe was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Tanner, Ala., to Ben and Annie Silviline (Stovall) Troupe. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War.
Troupe earned the rank of Private First Class and began his tour in Vietnam July 23, 1966. He was attached to Company D, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division as light weapons infantry. The 1st Cavalry Division was the first fully committed division in country.
Private First Class Herman Lee Troupe died in battle on Aug. 18, 1966, in Quang Nam Province, South Vietnam. He was just 19 years old.
Troupe is buried in Oakland Cemetery in Tanner and is honored on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. Panel 10e, Line 18. He was awarded the following commendations for his service to the country.
• Purple Heart
• National Defense
• Vietnam Services
• Vietnam Campaign
• Combat Infantry
