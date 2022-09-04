John Peyton Lonas was born September 2, 1904 to James F. and Susan Lonas in Mount Jackson, Shenandoah County, Virginia. He married Mattie Virginia Daly and they settled in Veto, Alabama. The couple had one child, Shirley Joan Lonas.
Lonas enlisted in the United States Navy and earned the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He was a Chief Motor Machinist Mate on the submarine U.S.S. Harder (SS-257). Although he had retired from the Navy in 1939, he was recalled to active duty in 1940 and served in World War II.
On August 24, 1944 the USS Harder (SS-257) was lost off Dasol Bay near Luzon, Philippines. Her crew of 79, including Chief Lonas, was also lost.
An article published in The Alabama Courier, Nov. 22, 1945, stated, “Mrs. Virginia Daly Lonas of Veto has been notified by the Navy Department that her husband, John Peyton Lonas, CMOMM, is considered officially dead after being missing in action over a year.
He was a submariner on the submarine USS Harder, which was lost in the battle of the Philippines with her crew of 79 men. He had 21 years of service in the U.S. Navy.
Honors received by him for outstanding service were Submarine Combat Insignia, Gold Star, Bronze Star, Presidential Unit Citation Bar and Oak Leaf Cluster, Yangtze Campaign Medal and Nicaraguan Campaign Medal. He also received the Purple Heart.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Shirley Joan Lonas. He was a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason.”
Lonas is memorialized with a marker for him in the Athens City Cemetery. He is also memorialized at the Tablets of the Missing at Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines. Honors received by him for outstanding service were:
• Submarine Combat Insignia
• Gold Star
• Bronze Star
• Presidential Unit Citation Bar and Oak Leaf Cluster
• Yangtze Campaign Medal
• Nicaraguan Campaign Medal.
• World War II Victory Medal
• Purple Heart
• Combat Action Ribbon
• American Campaign Medal
• Navy Presidential Unit Citation
• Navy Good Conduct Medal
• Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal
• Navy Expeditionary Medal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.